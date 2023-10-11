Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

