Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $388.10 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.71.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

