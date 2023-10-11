Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.