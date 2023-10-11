Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,472 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $223.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

