Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.69 and its 200-day moving average is $213.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

