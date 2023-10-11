Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

