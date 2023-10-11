Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

MTB stock opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

