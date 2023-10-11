Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 21 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,258.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,307.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,262.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

