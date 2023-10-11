Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 419 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,073,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VGK opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

