JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CIFR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.99 million, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

