JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.5% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 564,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,446. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

