Kaspa Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. Kaspa has a market cap of $902.05 million and $23.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,041,611,230 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,036,877,613.96234. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04204895 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $23,610,968.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

