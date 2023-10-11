Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

