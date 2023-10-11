Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $813,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

