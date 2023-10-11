Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.40% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

