Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

FTXL opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $75.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

