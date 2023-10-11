Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 5,032 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 295.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in V.F. by 74.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

