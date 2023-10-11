KeyCorp Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $230.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.22. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.