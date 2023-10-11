Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KGFHY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 220 ($2.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.43) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($3.98) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

