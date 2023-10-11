KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE KKR opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

