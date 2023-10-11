KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,053,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,136 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in KT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of KT by 249.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 219,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 156,576 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in KT by 69.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 66,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

