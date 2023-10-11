Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.20% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.0 %

LANC stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

