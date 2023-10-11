Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 661.71, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

