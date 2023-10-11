Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 6,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

