Leeward Investments LLC MA Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.21% of Silgan worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,352,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,325,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Silgan by 12.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SLGN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.