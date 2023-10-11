Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

