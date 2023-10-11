Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

