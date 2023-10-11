Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

