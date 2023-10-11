Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Price Performance
NYSE:NGVT opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NGVT
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingevity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Modelo Sale Success Propels Constellation Brands In The Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.