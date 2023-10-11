Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGVT

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.