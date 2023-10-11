Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.13 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $202.58 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $217.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

