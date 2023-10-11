Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.38% of Cactus worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cactus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,080,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.02. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHD

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 114,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 114,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.