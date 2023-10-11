Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.19% of QuidelOrtho as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after buying an additional 1,147,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth $34,321,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $25,738,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 0.30. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

