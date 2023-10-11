Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 10,854 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.20% of TEGNA worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677,797 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after buying an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,288,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,337,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

