Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 24,777 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.70% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 232,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.