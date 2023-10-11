Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,535 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Spire were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1,419.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SR opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Spire’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

