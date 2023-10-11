Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,805 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

