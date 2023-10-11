Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 9,303 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.37% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.