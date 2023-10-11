Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 9,634 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.41% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

