Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.42% of Oxford Industries worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

