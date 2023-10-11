LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($16.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that LEG Immobilien will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

