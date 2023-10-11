Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.99

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 882357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

