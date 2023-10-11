Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leverty Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,534. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

