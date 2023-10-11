Leverty Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leverty Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,807,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.