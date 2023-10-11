LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.65. LG Display shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 24,581 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LG Display Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $591,919,000,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

