LGT Group Foundation Acquires 2,629 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $95,107,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $91,395,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.