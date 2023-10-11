LGT Group Foundation Has $1.80 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average of $238.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.46 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

