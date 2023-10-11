LGT Group Foundation Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in Ambarella by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Ambarella by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 59,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

