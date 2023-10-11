LGT Group Foundation Has $4.21 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 60.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.