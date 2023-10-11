LGT Group Foundation Has $6.30 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,824 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.