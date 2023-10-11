LGT Group Foundation Purchases 3,054 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in DexCom by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

DexCom Trading Up 2.6 %

DXCM opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,378 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.